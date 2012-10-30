Help NYC & NJ (Disaster Relief)

As a born and raised NY'er and now current resident in NJ, it was heart breaking to see what has happened over night because of the storm. Please, if you can, help. Contact the redcross via the link provided. Anything helps. So many have lost their homes, places of work, power, and lives.

@Joe Nicklo , when I saw your dribbble shot, I thought it was awesome and wanted to put my own twist on it and spread the word to my network as well. Thanks for posting and I hope you and yours as well as everyone on the East Coast is safe.