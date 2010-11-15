Terrence Patrick

Young Gentlemen — Concept

scales jerks bike kids gang crew clean slab the heavy pedal
This is a logo for a crew of bike kids that compose themselves like Young Gentlemen as much as possible but they always seem to have the scales of justice weighing down on them. This is early conception.

Posted on Nov 15, 2010
