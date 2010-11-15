▲Claudiu Ungureanu

Furst & Partner

▲Claudiu Ungureanu
▲Claudiu Ungureanu
  • Save
Furst & Partner logo estate lion management real estate brand gold star
Download color palette

concept logo for a management real estate company in Germany. feedback is welcome. thanks:)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2010
▲Claudiu Ungureanu
▲Claudiu Ungureanu

More by ▲Claudiu Ungureanu

View profile
    • Like