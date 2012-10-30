Bård Solvang

Pocket Icon ios icon jeans pocket ticket card label
Decided to touch up a rejected icon concept. It was intended for an electronic ticket system for public transportation. The idea was that you had the whole public transportation in your pocket with your phone.

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
