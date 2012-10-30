Nathan Herald

Dropbox

Nathan Herald
Nathan Herald
  • Save
Dropbox ui dropbox blue
Download color palette

I am unhappy with the current dropbox beta dropdown and this represents a little of how I would try to make it easier to scan and use.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Nathan Herald
Nathan Herald
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nathan Herald

View profile
    • Like