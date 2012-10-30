Cody Paulson

ADVMN Logo

Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
  • Save
ADVMN Logo logo mark geometric
Download color palette

A logo in progress for a client that specializes in training services.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Cody Paulson
Cody Paulson
Cofounder of Graphic Science

More by Cody Paulson

View profile
    • Like