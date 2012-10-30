Kyle Ruane

Brooklyn Pixels

Brooklyn Pixels logo mark nyc abstract pixel logo design
Exploring some options for a logo. The mark is a super abstract map of the New York boroughs, emphasizing Brooklyn.

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
