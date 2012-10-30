Cody Paulson

Kurtfest 2012

kurtfest illustration 80s neon bust face logo mark
I created a brand identity for an event in Northern Minnesota called Kurtfest. This illustration is of Kurt himself, and is used as a supporting graphic. The direction for the project was simple: psychedelic!

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
