Thank You (Engagement)

Thank You (Engagement) thank you thank you card engagement wedding diamond proposal kneel typography
This was a card that my fiance and I sent out after we got engaged. There were a ton of people that helped make it a special night and we wanted to show them our appreciation. The "K" is just a fun representation of kneeling down & proposing. Rocked the Subtle Brush Set by Liam on here as well.

Rebound of
Subtle Brush Set 3
By Liam McKay
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
