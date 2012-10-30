Kyle Key

Sparrow's Nest Progress

Kyle Key
Kyle Key
  • Save
Sparrow's Nest Progress vector logo mark branding sparrow nest
Download color palette

progress on The Sparrow's Nest branding. Working on type treatment and color options. I think i like these. Would love some feedback. Still not sure which mark is my favorite. Which one do you like?

7e061ce5355ef375d6e9c7c8be825b29
Rebound of
Sparrow's Nest Ideas
By Kyle Key
View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Kyle Key
Kyle Key

More by Kyle Key

View profile
    • Like