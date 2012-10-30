Derrick Kempf

I am a hard worker.

Derrick Kempf
Derrick Kempf
Hire Me
  • Save
I am a hard worker. daily truth i am a hard worker typography affirmations slab serif bold underline
Download color palette
Derrick Kempf
Derrick Kempf
Brand identity designer and illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Derrick Kempf

View profile
    • Like