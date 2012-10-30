Isaac Santos

Banda Gentileza

Isaac Santos
Isaac Santos
  • Save
Banda Gentileza pixel art animation monster juice gentileza
Download color palette

I made this piece at Monster Juice for a facebook app named Game Dera. You play with a female trucker and the enemies all come according to the song's lyrics. Also, the scenarios are related to the song and the band's music video for the song.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Isaac Santos
Isaac Santos

More by Isaac Santos

View profile
    • Like