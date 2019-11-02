Akdesain

Personal name

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Personal name clean logo akdesain logodesign logotype design branding lettering illustration logo type typography creative logo design minimal negative space
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like