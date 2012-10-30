Graphic Beast

Club Parlament, Belgrade - SERBIA

Club Parlament, Belgrade - SERBIA parliament pegasus draw hand draw visual club nightclub interior design
A piece of brand new interior visual of Club Parlament, Belgrade. We did it! After very hard work, we finalise whole visual identity of this nightclub! More comming soon.
You can follow us on this project at our facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GraphicBeast.net, or at our website page:
www.graphicbeast.com
Be free to comment! :)
Graphic Beast! Team

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Graphic Beast
Graphic Beast

