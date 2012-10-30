👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
University proposal to rebrand a restaurant selected by the students, i selected the restaurant Florencio from my home town Guimarães. The logo was inspired in a old tile from the restaurant. The objective was to upgrade the restaurant to a more gourmet classy image. You can see all the project www.behance.net/gallery/Restaurant-Florencio/5616817