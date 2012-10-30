Oli Lisher

Luna Rover Illustration

nasa moon astronaut texture line illustration
I really enjoyed working on the illustrations for the Futureal Bundle a while back. So I decided to work on a NASA, luna rover inspired illustration.

It's a work in progress and hopefully going to be part of a larger set of illustrations in this style.

Feedback welcome! :)

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
