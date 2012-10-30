Bryce Reyes

San Francisco Typeface

Bryce Reyes
Bryce Reyes
Hire Me
  • Save
San Francisco Typeface typeface typography shadow california vacation cable car golden gate bridge
Download color palette

Coming up with a typeface based off my recent trip to San Francisco. It is inspired by the architecture of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Looking for feedback seeing as it is my first typeface I am designing. Let me know what you think.

Bryce Reyes
Bryce Reyes
Brandesingustrator (official title)
Hire Me

More by Bryce Reyes

View profile
    • Like