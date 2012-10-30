Jordan Avner

Lumada Candle Company Logo/Packaging

Jordan Avner
Jordan Avner
  • Save
Lumada Candle Company Logo/Packaging logos crown label packaging
Download color palette

A logo I just finished for Lumada.
I have found that it always help them get stoked on a logo by putting it on products so they can see how it could look in different applications.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Jordan Avner
Jordan Avner

More by Jordan Avner

View profile
    • Like