LIFE: Living In Full Effect Logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A logo for clothing brand. I wanted to do something linear, interesting and structured. The logo is utilizing the dragon's eye symbol which represents wisdom & balance. The symbol is centered and formed by the cuneiform lines which represent new life. Both representations date back to 5,000 BC.
All elements are sized based on golden ratio. I hope you like it.