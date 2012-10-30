sim

LIFE: Living In Full Effect Logo

sim
sim
  • Save
LIFE: Living In Full Effect Logo life logo brand clothing living in full effect dragons eye
Download color palette

A logo for clothing brand. I wanted to do something linear, interesting and structured. The logo is utilizing the dragon's eye symbol which represents wisdom & balance. The symbol is centered and formed by the cuneiform lines which represent new life. Both representations date back to 5,000 BC.

All elements are sized based on golden ratio. I hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
sim
sim

More by sim

View profile
    • Like