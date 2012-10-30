Moog Inspired Art Goes Galactic

We're pleased to be participating in "SYNTH: A Group Art Show Inspired by Bob Moog" for the third year in a row (check out our 2010 and 2011 Moog inspired blog posts too). For our submission this year, we decided to fuse Moog's iconic synthesizers with the cockpit of a spaceship to create an intergalactic music machine. The show takes place at Moogfest in Asheville, North Carolina this weekend October 26-28. All proceeds from the sales at the festival benefit the Bob Moog Foundation which provides hands-on opportunities for children to learn about the science of sound and music.

Our print is a 24" x 18" five-color screen print with the fifth color being a glow-in-the-dark overlay. Check out the close up shots on our blog to see what is revealed when the glow layer becomes visible. A black light is highly recommended for full enjoyment of this print which goes on sale Today in our online store.