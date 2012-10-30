Joshua RQ Jones

App re design - User Profile

menu profile app green fresh colours person pictures links navigation
Working through the page layouts! This is user profile page for the app.

I much prefer the circular image, sets it apart from the standard square ones on instagram, twitter and facebook etc, from here the user can access all their previous history on the app they might need.

Posted on Oct 30, 2012
