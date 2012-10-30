Liz Roffey

NCSU Libraries | Hypothetical Branding

Liz Roffey
Liz Roffey
  • Save
NCSU Libraries | Hypothetical Branding ncsu nc state north carolina logo branding libraries library icons north carolina state university
Download color palette

A hypothetical re-branding project that I am working on for a class with Blair Hamlett. We are attempting to give a new look to NC State's current library system with the addition of its newest branch, Hunt Library, this January. Each library branch is given its own piece of the full library system logo (on left), as well as a small glyph to represent its contents.

I'm eager to hear some thoughts! Send them my way!

Liz Roffey
Liz Roffey

More by Liz Roffey

View profile
    • Like