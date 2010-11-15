Ahmed C.

Big Fat Grey UI library (released)

Big Fat Grey UI library (released) ui controls wireframe elements forms
Just some modest UI elements collection :) .. For free, enjoy!

Download link : http://designmoo.com/resource/big-fat-grey-ui-elements/

Big fat gray UI library (WIP)
Posted on Nov 15, 2010
