DarkMatter: Subspace Games Icon

DarkMatter: Subspace Games Icon hyperdesk games icon theme black blue the skins factory windows
A look at the "games" folder icon for the Hyperdesk Windows theme: DarkMatter: Subspace. DarkMatter is a quadrilogy of Windows 7/Vista/XP themes available on our website: www.hyperdesk.com

FYI: Originally, DarkMatter was going to be a follow-up theme to the Alienware Invader theme we created for Alienware Corporation.

To see more user interface design check out: http://www.theskinsfactory.com/

Posted on Nov 15, 2010
We design extraordinary apps, websites, & brand identities.
