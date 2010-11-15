DarkMatter: Subspace Games Icon

A look at the "games" folder icon for the Hyperdesk Windows theme: DarkMatter: Subspace. DarkMatter is a quadrilogy of Windows 7/Vista/XP themes available on our website: www.hyperdesk.com

FYI: Originally, DarkMatter was going to be a follow-up theme to the Alienware Invader theme we created for Alienware Corporation.

