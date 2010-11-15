Nick King

'Connected' movie poster

Nick King
Nick King
  • Save
'Connected' movie poster connected movie poster 3d
Download color palette

'Design a movie poster' competition. 3D renders & photography edited together in Photoshop. You can see the whole thing at http://www.idographicdesign.com/connected.php

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2010
Nick King
Nick King
Like