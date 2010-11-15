Lydia Nichols

aaron's dilemma

Part one of Aaron's Dilemma: To be a physicist or not?

Stay tuned for more! (This is the first in a small series of paintings.)

Acrylic on plywood.

See it larger on Flickr.

Posted on Nov 15, 2010
