Matt Griffin

Optical Alignment with Columns

Matt Griffin
Matt Griffin
  • Save
Optical Alignment with Columns column alignment optical correction
Download color palette

Mac,

This stuff looks great! Consider indenting your text columns a little further in when aligning with circles (or rather, hang the circles left off the grid a little). The columns will feel more optically aligned if you allow rounded shapes to hang a little in the gutter.

Nice work!

Bcd5d1d9eb19db24a0d636869a39f177
Rebound of
Submarine Infographic Pt 3
By Mac Tyler
View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2010
Matt Griffin
Matt Griffin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Matt Griffin

View profile
    • Like