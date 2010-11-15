Fabian Marchinko

Clairvoyance Communications

Hey guys, would really be stoked to get some constructive feedback on this design, as I'm very excited about this direction.

Concept2_ Clear Vision
Research revealed the term clairvoyance came from 17th century French with clair meaning "clear" and voyance meaning "vision". This new found knowledge ignited my creative spark; I started to explore the notion of an ever-watchful eye overseeing / creating articulate copy.

The open ended right-side of the mark is representative of the verbal and communication of the said message.

