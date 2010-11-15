Mac Tyler

Completed Submarine Infographic

Mac Tyler
Mac Tyler
  • Save
Completed Submarine Infographic submarine infographic icons boat blue sea type typography vector
Download color palette

So I promised I would show you guys the finished version when it was done, and well, here it is! Many sleepless nights went into making this so be sure to give me some feedback on what you think! Obviously the shot is just a thumbnail the full size versions of each page are available below.

Spread 1: http://cl.ly/2x0u3z1F1t2W351j1R3y
Spread 2: http://cl.ly/0n1s460T15363L0O0I0a

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2010
Mac Tyler
Mac Tyler

More by Mac Tyler

View profile
    • Like