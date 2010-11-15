Completed Submarine Infographic

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
So I promised I would show you guys the finished version when it was done, and well, here it is! Many sleepless nights went into making this so be sure to give me some feedback on what you think! Obviously the shot is just a thumbnail the full size versions of each page are available below.
Spread 1: http://cl.ly/2x0u3z1F1t2W351j1R3y
Spread 2: http://cl.ly/0n1s460T15363L0O0I0a