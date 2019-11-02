Abinash Mohanty

illustration - Dreaming Character Lola

illustration - Dreaming Character Lola vector theme dark paint design concept mobile web kit character lola affinity art girl hair graphics colors graphic design illustration
Hey Guys! This is a detailed version of my character called lola who's dreaming about the future. Do check out my past shots for its character explorations. I will share more concepts based on Lola styles onwards. Stay tuned, keep learning keep striving, and keep sharing your best creations.

Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

