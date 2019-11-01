Allie

86/100: | M9 Bayonet |

86/100: | M9 Bayonet | digital illustration america lettering arts vector digital art icon digital drawing digitalart procreate art weapon usa military design illustrate create procreate drawing illustration art
Woooo - Hello Dribbble! It's been awhile. Follow along as I upload the rest of this "100 Day Series".

This bayonet is affixed to an m4 carbine. It is a multi purpose knife and bayonet officially adopted in 1986 by the US. It has a 7 inch blade. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

