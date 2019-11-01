Mobile Navigation Overhaul for nols.edu

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A few days ago I shared the desktop version of the nols.edu navigation. Here is the mobile version of the new navigation. The previous mobile navigation was clunky with several usability issues and technical bugs.
The goal of the new mobile navigation is to lead the user through a journey to discover each type of course offered at NOLS. In these mockups I take you through the journey to discover more about a NOLS Expedition course.
The simplicity lends itself to a mobile-first approach, improving usability for our growing audience across mobile devices. The new navigation is live and the team is beginning another round of usability testing with key target audiences.
👩My Role: Project Manager & User Experience Lead
🙌Shout-out to team members: Kristen Lovelace, Laura Griffee
💖 Press L to show some love