manolo

NoteNow 3.0

manolo
manolo
  • Save
NoteNow 3.0 notenow ios app ui simple wood
Download color palette

So today I *finally* uploaded the update to my app. Quite a few new features, but it's still a pretty simple app :P
Hmm, anyone here wants a promocode for my app?

PS. Big thank you to Matthew Skiles for making this awesome wood background and also giving it away for free personal/commercial use :D

Edit: It's now LIVE! :D

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2010
manolo
manolo

More by manolo

View profile
    • Like