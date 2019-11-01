Avanti - Brand Identity 🐐

Trending designs to inspire you
Very happy to wrap up the brand identity for Avanti, i went for warm colors (they are based on Colombia) along with a bold yet elegant typeface (like their shoes) 👠
Swipe through the images of the presentation and leave a Like if you enjoyed this branding project!
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com