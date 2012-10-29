Sofia Doglio Crystallography

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Promotional poster artwork for fashion designer Sofia Doglio and photographer Drew Wheeler. The layout compliments the soft, neutral tones of Sofia's collection with a simple, elegant grid-based composition of inset photos and type.

More posters from this series at:
http://www.timjarvis.com/identity/drew-and-sofia/

Posted on Oct 29, 2012
