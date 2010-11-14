Meg Hunt

Savage technology.

Savage technology. computers heathens barbarians
Doing some illustrations for an alumni magazine-- this just amuses me though. Lineart's w/brushpen, pencil, and wash and hastily shot in Photo Booth. I really need to set up a livestream or something!

Posted on Nov 14, 2010
