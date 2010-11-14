Kevin Steigerwald

Friend Index screen

Kevin Steigerwald
Kevin Steigerwald
  • Save
Friend Index screen ios iphone mockup
Download color palette

Friends list with activity counters.

A2ba3e8cf0c8f4e0c99c709acbc8835d
Rebound of
UI rough sketch
By Kevin Steigerwald
View all tags
Posted on Nov 14, 2010
Kevin Steigerwald
Kevin Steigerwald

More by Kevin Steigerwald

View profile
    • Like