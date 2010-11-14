Rob Alan

Baseline

html css grid typography
First time I've ever actually tried to set my type on a baseline grid (other than my natural inclination to line stuff up). Also first time I've committed to using ems for font sizes. It hurts...

Also, that button... 99.9% css besides the unseen icon to the left. Yes.

Posted on Nov 14, 2010
