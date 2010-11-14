👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
First time I've ever actually tried to set my type on a baseline grid (other than my natural inclination to line stuff up). Also first time I've committed to using ems for font sizes. It hurts...
Also, that button... 99.9% css besides the unseen icon to the left. Yes.