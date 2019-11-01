Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys👋🏼
New shot from illustrations pack — "Tokyo". This style is an experiment for me. So, I would like to hear your feedback on this illustration pack. Moreover, I showed some variants of using these illustrations for various purposes. This way, you can see the whole project on my Behance profile and download it from the Creative Market. And if you like it - click "L"❤️
Full project on Behance
Download Tokyo Illustrations Pack
Available for new projects!
Just say "Hello" here — work.kapustin@gmail.com 💥
Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Instagram