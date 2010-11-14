Fancyscript UI

Brian Reavis

The interface for a tool I'm building to write beautiful film scripts.

Check out the welcome page here: http://dribbble.com/shots/79056-Fancyscript-Welcome

Posted on Nov 14, 2010
