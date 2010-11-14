Saving. Please wait...

Shaun Andrews

When you click on any save button in the app, a simple message displays overtop of the buttons asking you to wait. This way you don't accidentally click on the button a second time. If the server is running fast, you shouldn't see this message often.

Posted on Nov 14, 2010
