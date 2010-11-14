James Kingslayer

Wooden Noir 2.0 - Caligraphy variant

James Kingslayer
James Kingslayer
  • Save
Wooden Noir 2.0 - Caligraphy variant wallpaper caligraphy せいこん kana japan wood dark japanese wooden red black
Download color palette

I just love playing with japanese caligraphy. This is part of my updated wallpaper pack Wooden Noir 2.0, which is available on dA - fav.me/d32t2t9 and MacThemes - cl.ly/3FYk

View all tags
Posted on Nov 14, 2010
James Kingslayer
James Kingslayer

More by James Kingslayer

View profile
    • Like