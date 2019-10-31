Shinas P
Stead

Halloween Spooky Icons!

Shinas P
Stead
Shinas P for Stead
Hire Us
  • Save
Halloween Spooky Icons! halloween zombie hay rides ghost dead illustration icons maze skull creepy dark haunted house scary spooky
Download color palette

Hi Guys!
Here are some spooky icons I recently designed for Haunted houses and Halloween attractions in Michigan..... I hope you guys appreciate it. Feel free to leave your thoughts

Happy Halloween 👻💀🎃🧟‍♀️🧛‍♂️🤡😱!!

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at contact@stead.global.

1ab21bf6a39290deb2787b4e27de69fe
Rebound of
Design Something Spooky!
By Dribbble
Stead
Stead
Hire Us

More by Stead

View profile
    • Like