Beetlejuice Illustration

Beetlejuice Illustration adobe illustrator retro beetlejuice halloween illustration concept purrweb design
Get some spooky vibes and check the way we’ve illustrated Beetlejuice, the character of all time ghost movies!

🕷️ The inspiration is taken from Disney cartoons of the 1930s.

🎃 Made in Adobe Illustrator.

What’s the craziest Halloween costume you’ve ever seen or worn?

Created by Vadim Subbotin

