Beetlejuice Illustration

Get some spooky vibes and check the way we’ve illustrated Beetlejuice, the character of all time ghost movies!



🕷️ The inspiration is taken from Disney cartoons of the 1930s.



🎃 Made in Adobe Illustrator.



Press 👍if you like it and say



What’s the craziest Halloween costume you’ve ever seen or worn?

Created by Vadim Subbotin

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Join us on:

Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook