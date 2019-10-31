Beetlejuice Illustration

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Get some spooky vibes and check the way we’ve illustrated Beetlejuice, the character of all time ghost movies!
🕷️ The inspiration is taken from Disney cartoons of the 1930s.
🎃 Made in Adobe Illustrator.
Press 👍if you like it and say
What’s the craziest Halloween costume you’ve ever seen or worn?
Created by Vadim Subbotin
