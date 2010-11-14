JP Product Grid

Ian Sidaway

Hover effect on the product grid for a good friend's online jewellery & accessories store. Using CSS3 transforms & animation, hovering a product thumb will scale up and slightly rotate it. A quick and simple way of spicing up a boring old product grid.

Posted on Nov 14, 2010
