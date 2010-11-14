Ian Sidaway

Most Awesome

Ian Sidaway
Ian Sidaway
  • Save
Most Awesome gotham condensed blue paper
Download color palette

Work-in-progress on the website for a new web app, coming early next year. Looking forward to building this one once the flats are approved.

Note: That's not it's real name, honest.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 14, 2010
Ian Sidaway
Ian Sidaway

More by Ian Sidaway

View profile
    • Like