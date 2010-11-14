Matt Walker

Swann Logo Concept 1.0

Matt Walker
Matt Walker
Hire Me
  • Save
Swann Logo Concept 1.0 logo design icon update illustrator illustration character animal
Download color palette

Logo for my friend whose last name is Swann and played for the Gators.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 14, 2010
Matt Walker
Matt Walker
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Walker

View profile
    • Like