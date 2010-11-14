Michael Spitz

GIVEBUG : 2A

bug butterfly heart giving charity logo illustration hand identity
Admittedly the implied 'G' on the first V2 was probably a bit of a stretch...

Went a little more angular on the hands like first one. What do we think of this?

Rebound of
GIVEBUG : 2
Posted on Nov 14, 2010
