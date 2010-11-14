Harald Eckmüller

Special Offers

Harald Eckmüller
Harald Eckmüller
  • Save
Special Offers brown beige footer aside screen design
Download color palette

This is part of a site redesign for an italian coffeshop/bistro. I'm not entirely sure if the perspectives switch between blackboard and shelf below work out, so feedback is welcome. :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 14, 2010
Harald Eckmüller
Harald Eckmüller

More by Harald Eckmüller

View profile
    • Like