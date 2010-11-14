Dan Auer

Hype Specimen

Hype Specimen typography king pong type specimen type
Just messing around with a few ideas for some type specimen images for the latest font. Oddly works for older horror flick-like imagery.

Posted on Nov 14, 2010
